Topeka artist with Australian roots gives back to home after fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Michaela Butterworth has called Topeka home for 10 years. The artist grew up in Australia, plagued by wildfires, and now she’s giving back to the country that raised her.

Art has always been a part of Butterworth’s life. When her parents became two of the victims of the widespread Australia fires, she decided to give the proceeds from her art sales to people who lost their homes and to help wildlife sanctuaries place animals back in their homes, too.

Her parents were the lucky ones, as their homes were spared. But that wasn’t the case for over 2,500 people in her home country.

Butterworth’s art is a mixed-media style. It’s for sale at The Tipsy Carrot in the NOTO arts district in North Topeka.