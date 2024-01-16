TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is asking residents to flush possibly contaminated water to restore fresh water for customers.

While the City of Topeka, and parts of Shawnee County are still in a Boil Water Advisory, Utilities staff with the City of Topeka are asking all customers, if able, to flush their water. According to a press release from the city, flushing water through their water supply systems could help to make sure fresh water makes it to every residence.

The time it takes to flush a system thoroughly varies depending on the size of a building or home. To properly flush, customers should turn on all indoor faucets in a home or business for about 10-15 minutes. This time frame flushes approximately 40 gallons of water through a customer’s system. According to the city, regular uses of water, like taking a shower or doing laundry, are effective methods of flushing. For homes and businesses with larger water heaters, the city advises that you flush your system for an additional 10-15 minutes.

The Boil Water Advisory will remain in place until city staff had met all of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) testing requirements and have lifted the advisory, according to the press release. The KDHE requires 100 samples to be collected throughout the city, and have to come back clear of any contaminates.

Sampling and testing the water takes a certain amount of time. City officials anticipate the KDHE could consider lifting the advisory by Friday, Jan. 19, at the earliest.

For additional guidance on properly flushing your water system, click here.

