TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’ve seen an additional flyer in your water bill lately, that’s because the City of Topeka is encouraging donations to its WaterShare program.

Topeka consumes an average of 21 million gallons of water each day. For most people, paying the bill is part of life. But for those who are falling on hard times, it can be tough. The whole idea behind the program is to share water with those who are struggling to pay their water bill.

Topeka’s Deputy Utility Director Nicole Malott told 27 News WaterShare donations tend to drop off this time every year, so that’s why the city is sending out reminders. He said the WaterShare program brings in roughly $16,000-18,000 a year. The city and the community resources council work with nonprofits; the city says donations are behind by about 10% this year, so its calling on the community for help.

“It’s a good time of year to remind people that it’s a good time to donate,” Malott said. “We’re not receiving as many donations this year as we’ve seen in the past, and for those people that do have the ability and the desire to contribute, this is a great way to contribute for your neighbors.”

Malott said the program has helped more than 3,000 residents since it started back in 2000. Residents can add a custom amount to their water bill each month to pitch in. For information about WaterShare, click here or call (785) 368-3111.

