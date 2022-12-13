TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect accused of an assault at a local business and an attempted carjacking in Topeka on Tuesday has been identified by law enforcement.

The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that the suspect has been identified as Zunzella McBride, 39. He is currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and interference with law enforcement officer.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 13, TPD officers responded to a business in the 1100 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road after receiving a report that an assault had taken place on a staff member. The suspect was found hiding in the back of a pickup truck when police arrived.

Another person at the scene alleges that the suspect used a pool stick to attack her in an attempt to carjack her vehicle.