TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police.

Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of cash from the store around 7:42 p.m. The man left the location on foot in an unknown direction.

Ekis said the suspect was described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, brown jeans and red shoes. No injuries were reported during the alleged robbery. The TPD is still searching for the suspect at this time.