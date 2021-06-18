Topeka awarded Cost Share Project funds, bike lane connections to be completed

A dozen friends are making an 800+ mile bike trip from Norfolk all the way to Savannah, Georgia (WAVY photo/Jon Dowding)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka community is being awarded $763,000 to expand a local bike lane through the Cost Share Project, according to a news release.

The project will include:

Lane reductions to accommodate the bike lane

Mill and overlay

Signal modifications

The Cost Share program is designed to help advance transportation projects in both rural and urban areas to improve safety, support job retention and growth, relieve congestion, and improve access and mobility. Topeka was among 30 projects selected as recipients for the Spring 2021 Cost Share program.

“We are really excited,” said City of Topeka’s Transportation Planner Taylor Wolfe. “Topeka continues to change, and this will help connect the community to downtown and bring other modes of transportation besides vehicles.”

According to Wolfe, the project will help complete the city’s east-to-west bike connection.

Economic Development Programs Manager for KDOT, Michelle Needham, said over 100 communities requested more than $100 million in funding from the Cost Share program.

“KDOT was impressed with how this round of Cost Share projects hit markers for economic development, safety and community support,” said Needham. “Recognizing the need to support economic recovery, KDOT and our Cost Share partners are working collaboratively to expedite delivery on selected projects.”

KDOT is investing $21 million in this cycle of the Cost Share program, matching recipients total contributions, for a total of $42 million in funding. Selection criteria was adjusted to consider hardships that were caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with points added to communities that saw above-average economic loss.

