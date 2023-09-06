TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Topeka bakery is preparing for the NFL season by creating Chiefs-themed cookies.

Wednesday evening, J’s Delightful Desserts hosted a pop-up shop to sell handmade Chiefs cookies for fans to get ready for the game. Owner Jessica Beam is a longtime Chiefs fan, and she finds that creating Chiefs cookies is a great way to combine her hobby of baking with her favorite NFL team. Beam To prepare for the pop-up shop, Beam produced anywhere from 350-500 cookies. With intricate designs, creating this large of an order can take her days to accomplish.

“I can say it a million times, but I am a massive Chiefs fan. Any time I get a chance to make something Chiefs- anything Chiefs- I am all about it,” Beam said.

While J’s Delightful Desserts usually only accepts custom orders, she is hoping to host more Chief’s pop-up sales this season. To learn more or place an order, click here.