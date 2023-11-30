TOPEKA (KSNT) – What started as an initiative by a local bank earlier this year has become $3 million donated to improve Native American housing across several states.

The Federal Home Loan Bank (FHL) of Topeka presented the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma a check for $500,000 Thursday as part of its $3 million Native American Housing Initiative (NAHI) grant program.

The original estimated donation was $1 million for this initiative.

“We started with announcing that we would provide a million dollars this year and all the applications we received we deemed there were so many that needed support, so we actually increased that to $3 million dollars,” Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka Kylie Mergen said.

“We have a lot of poverty in the community and it’s intergenerational and I think that if somebody doesn’t help them, then nothing changes,” Seminole Nation of Oklahoma representative Rebecca Stone said. “I think that this could change for generations to come.”

According to the bank, the funds will be used for a youth homeless shelter, a storm shelter for elders, rental assistance, down payment assistance for these Native American tribal communities and more.

“Seeing the actual impacts of what we’re able to do and the lives that we’re able to change and make better is just so rewarding,” Mergen said.

“We have a huge need, we have a lot of homeless children,” Stone said. “This will be instrumental in changing that.”

FHL Bank says this is not just a one-year program. It plans for this initial year not to be the last.

Donations from this program will support housing improvements in eight Native American tribes in the bank’s district which includes Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

The 2023 recipients are: