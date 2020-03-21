Topeka bank switches to drive-through only

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In light of coronavirus, a Topeka bank is trying to limit the amount of contact between employees and the public.

Fidelity State Bank closed its lobby and will now serve customers through their drive-through.

Employees are cleaning the ATM multiple times a day.

If customers need help with something that can’t be done through the drive-through, they can call a day ahead to schedule an appointment.

Allan Towle with Fidelity Bank said the new changes are for the safety of everyone.

“Our staff safety is number one and the highest priority. Taking care of customers, keeping banking going, providing the services that are necessary, is right there with it,” Towle said.

He says they also offer customers internet and mobile banking.