Topeka bar celebrates being able to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday, bars were allowed to reopen in Shawnee County.

The owner of the Brass Rail in North Topeka said he wasn’t sure if he was going to be able to reopen if they had to stay closed much longer. Emil Spaeth said he was happy to get the green light on Monday.

He does have masks and hand sanitizer available for his workers, but what he did today was visit other local bars just to see how they’re handling re-opening.

“Probably hit around 7 different bars, checking seeing how they were doing,” said Spaeth. “The support for all of them is really overwhelming It’s nice to know people didn’t give up on them and stuck around waiting for them. I was really really happy to see people that I thought might not make it, are doing well.”

Spaeth said they are back to normal hours so they will be open until 2 a.m.