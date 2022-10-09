TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local brewery is bringing home some national awards.

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant is bringing back its hardware from this year’s Great American Beer Festival.

It won Brewer and Brewery of the year. Of the nearly 10,000 beers nominated, Blind Tiger won gold medals for two of its beers.

While these awards are a great payoff for the work put in, the Blind Tiger staff is staying focused on its main mission.

“We just want to continue serving great beer and really good food to the capital city, and in that regard making a positive difference in our community,” Owner Jay Ives said. “People should come in and enjoy themselves.”

Gold medals are nothing new for Blind Tiger. These four awards bring their total to 27, which Ives says is more than any brewery in this region.