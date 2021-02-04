Topeka bars preparing for Super Bowl Sunday during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bars in the Capital City are preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs’ second Super Bowl Sunday in two years. However, due to the pandemic, bar owners agree that business won’t be the same as last year.

Mark Schonlaw is the owner of Skinny’s Sports Bar & Grill. He said the last two playoff games have been the best game days he’s had since the pandemic began.

“The 2 o’clock game on the first playoff game was really busy because that’s a pretty good time for a ball game,” Schonlaw said. “5:30 p.m. is a little different. A lot of people work the next day. Super Bowl is really popular for house parties.”

Skinny’s posted an offer on Facebook to cash in on some of those house parties. The bar is offering a $40 meat and cheese tray. Trays must be ordered by 5:00 p.m. Thursday and will be available for pick up at 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Schonlaw said they also anticipate wings being popular. On previous Super Bowl Sundays, he said they have sold up to 200 dozen wings.

On the other hand, both The Pennant and Iron Rail will be closed during the game. Seth Wagoner is the CEO of AIM Strategies, which owns both bars. He said both places have been rented out for private parties.

Wagoner said they wouldn’t have considered doing this last year, but most of their business during game days this season has come from delivery and to-go orders.