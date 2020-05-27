Topeka B&B Theatres to start showing private screenings this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You’ll soon be able to watch a movie in a movie theater again.

Starting at 3 p.m. this Friday, B&B Theatres in Topeka will start doing private screenings.

Since production has halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, no new movies are out. Manager Hal Smith said the theatre will instead show some classic movies including:

The Goonies

Grease

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Aquaman

Wonder Woman

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Mean Girls

Sonic the Hedgehog

Smallfoot

Groups are limited to 15 people in each private showing. There is also an option to arrange a private show not currently scheduled. Tickets are available here.