Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond: We are not closing

The Bed Bath and Beyond, in Mississauga, Canada on August 27, 2012 9 (Credit: TORONTO STAR/ Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After an announcement that the company plans to close 60 stores nationwide, the Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond told KSNT News Wednesday morning it’s not going anywhere.

A store manager confirmed around 10:45 a.m. that the Topeka location off of Wanamaker Road is not closing. This comes after the company announced in April that 40 stores will shutter, and announced again Oct. 3 that 20 more will close.

Interim CEO Mary Winston said on a call that the closures will benefit the remaining open stores because of the company’s “renewed focus on driving traffic and operating efficiency,” CNN reported.

Forty of the closing stores are Bed Bath & Beyond locations and the other 20 will be stores from other brands, according to the company.