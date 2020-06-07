Topeka Bible Church members share their perspective on racial injustice in America

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After the murder of George Floyd and countless others, millions of people across the country are standing up for racial injustice and making their voices heard.

People like Rodney Kenner and Stephen Mcintosh who are members at Topeka Bible Church and African American.

During Sunday’s morning worship, the congregation listened to their perspectives on racial injustice in America.

Perspectives their Pastor, Jim Congdon, says needs to be heard right now.

“It’s not enough to just grieve, we need to talk, we need to think. We need to see what the Lord would say to us,” Congdon said.

Kenner says Sunday’s conversation was overdue and wanted it to challenge his fellow members to reflect on where they stand on current issues.

“I hope in some ways there is a heaviness to the realization that this affects people’s lives. The injustices and the trauma and the things that people go through…they’re real,” Kenner said.

Pastor Congdon says one of the biggest questions facing the country right now is what do we do to make things better?

He believes that some of those answers can be found in scripture.

“A lot of people answer the question: what do the righteous do when the foundations crumble,” by saying: you can’t do anything,” Congdon said. “But the Psalm say yeah, they can, you can do a lot, you can engage, you can get involved.”

He says Sunday’s conversation was the first step in doing so.

Mcintosh knows the road ahead for racial equality won’t be easy, but hope his message was one that inspires empathy and compassion.

Things he says will help bring lasting change.

“Once you’re able to get perspective and insight, then you’re actually able to see the action, you’re able to feel the compassion and feel that compelling reason to get in action,” Mcintosh said.

A small group of Topeka Bible church members and other church’s in the community went to the Capitol on Sunday evening to say a prayer of comfort for those who are hurting because of everything going on.