TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Bible Church wrapped up its 16th annual lights show Sunday night, and it didn’t disappoint. The show had almost five miles of cables, 32,000 lights and a live musical performance to go along with it. While people came out to enjoy the lights and get into the Christmas spirit, none of it could have been done without all the volunteers.

“We have about 200 volunteers who make this possible,” Topeka Bible Church Communications Director Teresa Jenkins said. “We’ve been planning it since July. It just takes a lot a lot of hours to bring up, but it’s our pleasure. We love to bring it to the Topeka community.”

And the Topeka community loves watching it. One attendee said every year he’s blown away by how something like this comes together.

“Seeing what the intensity of what the lighting is and what it will do, it’s a fascinating thing for me to watch, and is amazing that computers can do all this you know,” Topeka resident Roger Ozias said.

The display doesn’t just happen with the flip of a switch. There’s more that goes into it behind the scenes.

“There are a lot of moving parts involved in this production,” Jenkins said. We have a team of technical volunteers in there who are monitoring and adjusting the audio levels, controlling the cameras, what gets shown and addition to the performers and they mix all of that so that it is just the optimal experience.”

For visitor Annie High, those performers make the show all worth it.

“I like the fact that you can actually see the musicians playing, High said. “I’ve always been fascinated with people who play music because I can’t.”

Jenkins tells 27 News prior to Sunday night, they had about 3,000 people come and enjoy the light show. While we don’t know yet how many attended people Sunday night, she said they average about 5,000 people a year.