Topeka Big Brothers, Big Sisters holds fundraiser before mass gathering change

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Due to an uptick in cases, Shawnee County announced some changes on Friday to their rules on mass gatherings.

New rules will take effect this coming Monday, August 24. It will change the limit of people that can attend indoor events from 45 people to 25.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters had to jump through a lot of hoops to be able to pull off their fundraiser.

They wanted to make sure they followed every precaution to make sure people were safe. But if this event was held next weekend, they would have had to make some last minute changes.

Eric Maydew was the man in charge of the event and said they did everything possible to make sure everyone in attendance stayed safe. They took temperatures when people walked in and masks were required when people weren’t at their table.

“We’ve made adjustments no less than half a dozen times from the inception of the event until now, to make sure people are safe and spread out and doing what we can to keep people safe,” said Maydew.

Maydew said he’s not sure what future events will look like, especially since rules and guidelines change so frequently.