Topeka bike shop seeing surge in sales during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka bike shop is seeing a surge in sales during the coronavirus pandemic. Folks at Capp’s Bike Shop and Fitness at 2917 SW Topeka Blvd have been working longer hours to deal with increased demand.

Owner Chris Armstrong said spring and summer is already a busy season for bike sales. However, he said they saw a huge spike in sales a couple weeks after businesses started closing in March. Now, Armstrong said he is having a hard time keeping up with demand.

“Bikes are way back ordered,” Armstrong said. “We’re normally full in here and I’m probably down to like a quarter of what I normally keep. There’s also problems getting parts, shifters, tires, tubes.”

Armstrong said he believes the rise in sales is due to people looking for a safe activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Anything outdoors seems to be safe,” Armstrong said. “With cycling being outdoors and you can be social distanced and you’re not in a big group. Typically, most people are riding with their family or by themselves.”

On top of new bike sales, Armstrong said they are also seeing more people bringing in old bikes for repairs.