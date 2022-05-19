TOPEKA (KSNT) – The funeral service for a man who was killed while riding his motorcycle by a speeding SUV will be held next week.

Sam Rice, 53, of Topeka, was killed on May 15 when a car hit him at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street.

Rice was a 1986 graduate of Frederick High School, in Frederick, Oklahoma, and Washburn University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. At the time of his death, Rice worked for Amazon. He was the father of two children, both from Topeka, and a brother to four siblings.

Services for Rice will he held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, at Dove Southeast Chapel, located at 2843 SE Minnesota Ave., in Topeka. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions may be given to B.A.C.A. NE Kansas Chapter (Bikers Against Child Abuse), P.O. Box 8653, Topeka, Kansas 66608.