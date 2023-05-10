TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka company is preparing to expand, thanks to a new incentive agreement. On Wednesday, Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement with Global Grain.

Global Grain announced plans to open in Shawnee County in 2018 with help from JEDO incentives. The company helps connect farmers in the region with opportunities to market and export their agricultural products.

The Greater Topeka Partnership projects the expansion will bring an economic impact of more than $51 million to the area over the next 10 years. The expansion is expected to result in six new positions. Global Grain is expected to make a $725,000 capital investment. JEDO is offering economic development incentives of up to $45,400 to aid in the company’s growth.

“We’re proud to call Topeka ‘home,'” said Ryan Broxterman, Global Grain partner. “Doing business here has allowed us to scale up quicker than we expected when we launched almost five years ago. We’re thankful for the community partners who have helped make that possible, along with our amazing clients across the region who trust us to help grow their family farms and businesses.”

“It’s fantastic to see a local company like Global Grain invest further in Topeka and Shawnee County with the help of JEDO,” said Bill Riphahn, Shawnee County Commission chair. “They’re creating more jobs for residents of our community, while working to serve farmers across the state, because they see the value of doing business right here in Shawnee County.”

“I’m proud to see Global Grain increase their presence in our community through these new investments,” said Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla. “It’s great to see they’re growing faster than expected, contributing to the economic vitality of our beautiful capital city. I look forward to their continued success here.”