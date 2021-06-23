Topeka BMX fundraiser raises money for funeral of 13-year-old killed in accidental shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A fundraiser was held at Heartland BMX Wednesday evening to help pay for the funeral of DaMya Hudnall, the 13-year-old that was killed in an accidental shooting.

DaMya’s dad, Clarence Hudnall, has biked at the track for years.

To support him and help the family with funeral expenses bikers from across the state participated in a race that cost $10 per participant, with all money raised going back to the family.

In total the fundraiser raised more than $1,000 for DaMaya’s family.

“We just want to help out,” Corey Shepard, track operator for Heartland BMX said. “We are a big family. BMX is a family world so we are going to help out our riders and family as best as we can.”