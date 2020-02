TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police and their Bomb Unit investigated a suspicious package in North Topeka on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:00 officers investigated reports about a suspicious package left in the 1300 block of Quincy Avenue. They called for the Bomb Unit to help investigate.

Police said the Bomb Unit found that the package did not have anything suspicious or criminal in it. They are now clearing the scene.