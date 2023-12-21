SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners signed off on a project to replace a bridge on South Topeka Boulevard.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, Shawnee County commissioners met to discuss numerous items, including the approval of a Public Works request to award a contract to King Construction Co., Inc. for a bridge replacement project. This concerns a bridge spanning the Wakarusa River on South Topeka Boulevard.

In total, the project will cost a little more than $2.2 million. It will be paid for using funds from the County Bridges section of the 2017-2031 half-cent Countywide Sales Tax Program, according to the board.

The board also approved the purchase of the property at 2047 SW Topeka Boulevard. This is currently the home of the Evel Knievel Museum and Historic Harley-Davidson.

