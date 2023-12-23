TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those needing to buy some last minute Christmas gifts, one small business, run out of a house in Topeka has you covered.

It’s no secret that companies like Amazon are a popular place to buy holiday gifts. However, one local business is offering some alternative gifts with a unique, and local, touch.

Leigh’s Metaphysical Treasures is open this holiday weekend. It’s become a fun place to shop, but also lend support.

“People sometimes they gravitate toward us for advice,” said owner Mandi Leigh. “We’re able to help them out and maybe lift their spirits for the day and they’re able to leave with something that’s inexpensive that touches their heart or their soul a little bit.”

As part of the holiday spirit, Leigh is offering a discounted price that ends on Christmas Eve. Leigh’s Metaphysical Treasures is located at 2020 NW Silver Lake Rd.

