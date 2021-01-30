Topeka boy born on super bowl Sunday celebrating 11th birthday cheering on the Chiefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Cooper Mengarelli was born nearly 11 years ago at Stormont Vail Hospital on Super Bowl Sunday. This year the super bowl baby, nicknamed “Super Cooper” by his family, is celebrating his 11th birthday on February 7 as the Kansas City Chiefs compete for a trophy in Super Bowl LV.

“I really like football. It’s my favorite sport and I like that I can celebrate my birthday party and then go downstairs and watch the super bowl,” Cooper Mengarelli said.

He was born a month early and some people say that he was born into the sport.

“We weren’t expecting him we weren’t ready for him to come,” Ashleigh Mengarelli said. “Dustin actually had to go and get his car seat and clothes and everything because we had nothing ready. Those were our plans for that day so we ended up in the hospital, with a baby, and we were watching the super bowl in the hospital.”

Cooper Mengarelli wasn’t just born into a family of fans. His father, Dustin Mengarelli, played football under coach Bill Snyder at Kansas State University.

Their family enjoys making trips to Manhattan to cheer on the Wildcats whenever they get the chance.

“We’ve got a whole room that’s all Kstate themed. We even have our own K-State Christmas tree,” Cooper Mengarelli said.

Aside from their trips to the ‘Little Apple,’ the Mengarelli’s are hoping to cross off a long-awaited item on their family bucket list. They have never attended a Chiefs game. So, they want to go to Arrowhead Stadium next season and hopefully cheer the Chiefs on to their third super bowl in a row.

As for Cooper and his football aspirations, coach Snyder told him if he works hard enough then he can make his own football dreams a reality and follow in his father’s footsteps. And possibly even make it to the NFL.