Topeka boy now one step closer to living a healthy life

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local boy is one step closer to living a normal healthy life, but needs some help to get there.

Two year-old Braylen Lewis was born with a spinal condition and also has clubbed feet. Doctors thought he may never be able to walk.

After multiple surgeries, Braylen is not only walking, but thriving.

Now, he’s in need of one final surgery that will correct his clubbed feet for good.

“This will be the last thing he needs in order to have a successful life,” said Bralyen’s mom Coretta Whitaker. “He deserves it.”

Whitaker is raising money for Braylen’s surgery which requires them to go to St. Louis. To find out how you can donate, click HERE.