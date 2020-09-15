Topeka Boy Scout troop celebrates 100 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Troop 7 formed 100 years ago in September.

The entire time the troop has been around, it’s meetings have been held at the First Christian Church in Topeka. The troop held a special ceremony on Monday and gave the church a plaque as a thank you.

“The stuff we’re teaching here is great for the rest of the kid’s life,” said Scoutmaster David Tiffany. “I’ve had the opportunity to see these kids go from quiet and shy to leading the troop that I don’t know they would have gotten that opportunity if they were not being here part of the scouts.”

Throughout the 100 years, they’ve had more than 200 eagle scouts in the troop and they currently have 7 girls in the troop as well.