TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman who spent most of her life battling cancer is taking time to reflect and share her story.

“Blessed Beyond Belief” by Dori Dodson is now available on Amazon to anyone in the country. It tells the story of Dori, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer at 13, and her journey through recovery.

As a softball pitcher in junior high, Dori says she was experiencing the best summer of her life to that point. That was until she received MRI results that turned her life upside down.

“I was told I wasn’t going to get to play softball anymore or wasn’t able to ride a bike anymore, Dodson said. “When I was 13 I got diagnosed for the first time, then when I was 15, I got re-diagnosed and had to get a second surgery, then I got diagnosed a third time.”

She underwent three surgeries to remove as much of the tumor as possible. Dori and her family later learned the tumor, which is called Pleomorphic Xanthoastrocytoma (PXA), was extremely rare. It affects one in every 1 million people, and for Dori, it was located in a dangerous area.

“I have this part of the tumor that can’t be removed because it’s so close to the brain stem and cerebellum,” Dodson said. “So, I’m trying to figure out ways to stabilize the tumor right now.”

After years of doctor visits, Chemotherapy and anxiety around her tumor, Dori began making progress. However, this cancer has no short term plan.

“It just has been a rollercoaster and it never ends,” Dodson said. “And so, I think it’s important that people know that there’s really no end to this whole thing.”

As far as Dori has come, she credits much of her progress to God, and her family. She recently published her book “Blessed Beyond Belief,” Which tells her story of family, recovery and faith.

“My cousin gave me a book and it said Dori’s journey, and it was just like a journal” Dodson said. “It reminded me that I should write about this whole journey. I want others to feel encouraged about what I’ve been going through. It can apply to their stories and situations.”

The support has come from all over, but especially Dori’s hometown in Carbondale where she had a recent book signing.

“It was pretty neat to see people just show up and really be inspired by the book,” Dori’s sister Katie Dodson said. “So, when we see reviews or people say that they want a book it really helps us a lot.”

Inspired by Dori’s strength to persevere and tell this story, her younger sister Katie wanted to help with the cover art.

“I came up with it,” Katie Dodson said. “I just thought it was very fitting. Like she mentioned, it shows our backyard in Carbondale, where we grew up, and we just have this big open area where she and my dad would pitch together.”

Dori says things are looking up. Her recent, monthly MRI check-ins tell her that the tumor has either shrunk or remained stable. Most importantly, however, It has not continued to grow.