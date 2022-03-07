TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Family Service & Guidance Center broke ground just after 9 a.m. on Monday on their new Youth Crisis & Recovery Center.

The state-of-the-art 24,000 sq. foot facility will include client bedrooms, rooms for therapy, spacious common areas, an education center, a therapeutic activity room, a welcome reception area, and access to two playgrounds.

The facility will house services for children and teens experiencing severe mental health crises. The building will also house a comprehensive program for adolescents who live with mental health challenges and substance use disorders.

There are currently no substance use disorder beds for youth in Shawnee County, and only 10 total in the state of Kansas. The new facility will be home to 24 new beds.

“We’re excited that we’ll soon be able to meet that need for the community,” said Tracy Kihm, CFO and interim CEO at the Family Service & Guidance Center.

During COVID-19, due to medical guidelines, FSGC has had to turn some people away that are facing mental health crises. The new facility will allow FSGC to reach more in the Topeka area.

“All of us are very excited about taking this important step in children’s mental and behavioral health care. We’ll be able to provide a level of service not currently available in our area,” Kihm said.

The construction is projected to last 13 months and end in the spring of 2023. The total cost of the building will be $7.9 million.