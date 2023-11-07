TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local brewery has created a special beer to raise money to help Maui continue to get relief from a massive wildfire that devastated the island earlier this year.

Blind Tiger Brewery is raising money with a new tropical beer to support Maui after a large fire wrecked havoc on the island. The brewery is responding to a call for help from the Kona Brewing Company in Hawaii that was sent to more than 700 breweries across America. The Kona Brewing Company asks other U.S. breweries to make special beers to send money to the Maui Fire Fund, according to a press release from the Blind Tiger Brewery. The fund will donate money to support long-term rebuilding efforts in the community.

The new beer Blind Tiger Brewery is now offering on tap is the Piña Colada Beer. Blind Tiger Brewery’s President Jay Ives said one dollar from every pint sold will be donated to the Maui Fire Fund.

“One of the best aspects of the Craft Beer Movement is the sense of community, camaraderie, and brotherhood among our members, large and small,” Ives said. “This is true here in the Capital City as well as across the country. When a need emerges like the plight of the thousands effected by the Maui Fires in Hawaii, and the call goes out from another member of the Craft Beer Movement, it was easy to decide to participate.”