TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local Topeka brewery claimed a Bronze Award at the World Beer Cup for 2022 on Thursday.

The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant won its award with its Blind Tiger Bock in the German Style Bock category. This award continues a winning streak for John Dean, brewmaster at the Blind Tiger Brewery, that he started in 2001. The brewery has now claimed a total of 23 awards at both the national and international levels.

“Blind Tiger Bock, at 7.0% alcohol, and 16 IBUs, is a tawny brown beauty that will win your heart with the first sip,” Dean said. “Full bodied and rich with warm bread and sweet caramel notes. It just feels right.”

The World Beer Cup is hailed as the most prestigious beer competition in the world. It started in 1996 and is held every two years, moving from one city to the next. The panel includes more than 200 judges from 25 countries around the world who are selected for their knowledge of beer styles, the brewing process, flavor perception and industry recognition.

“The competition is incredibly stiff with amazingly great beers from more than twenty-four hundred breweries from all over the world,” said Jay Ives, a majority owner of the Blind Tiger Brewery. “It is a real tribute to John Dean and Alvaro Canizales, Head Brewer, that Blind Tiger Bock has been chosen for this prestigious award. Here we are, a small, local organization competing with the giant beer companies – and winning!”

A total of 103 awards are given out during the World Beer Cup for various beer style categories with gold, silver and bronze awards. The World Beer Cup is highly competitive: in 2022, 10,542 individual beers were entered from 2,493 breweries from around the world.

The Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant is the oldest and largest craft brewery in the capital city and the first brewery open after prohibition. The brewery sells around 1,400 barrels of craft beer per year and offers a wide range of food on their menu such as steak, pasta, seafood and barbeque.

If you want to try out some of the Blind Tiger Brewery’s food and drinks, visit it in Topeka at 417 SW 37th St.