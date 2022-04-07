TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed that the southbound lanes on the Topeka Bridge have been closed due to a crash just after 1 p.m. Thursday. Only the northbound lanes remain open, according to Topeka police.

Officers on scene tell 27 News that four people were sent to the hospital with injuries because of the crash. A driver was heading north on the bridge when they swerved into the southbound lanes, causing three cars to pile up, according to Topeka police.

The Topeka Police Department is urging drivers to let emergency personnel respond and find an alternate route. Two TPD patrol vehicles and two Topeka Fire Department firetrucks were on scene as of 1:35 p.m. Thursday.