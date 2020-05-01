Topeka Burger Stand ensures employees paid “a minimum of $15 an hour” with new hospitality fee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Burger Stand at College Hill announced it will be adding a hospitality fee to orders in a Facebook post Friday Afternoon.

Owners Simon and Cody Bates said the fee is being put in place to ensure “all of our employees are paid a minimum of at least $15 an hour.”

“This Hospitality Fee does not supplement the traditional tip or gratuity, it replaces it,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

“We hope that you will join us in this bold movement to do the right thing and ensure that all people are paid a living wage that ensures their stability, quality of life, and creates a better environment for all of us, guests and staff alike,” said the Facebook post. “We are very excited about the future and we hope you are too!”

