Topeka burglar busted in Menards after failed attempt at Lowe’s, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a burglary suspect Friday morning after they said he tried to break into Lowe’s and then broke into Menards in west Topeka.

Curtis E. Wright

Curtis E. Wright, 43, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Attempted aggravated burglary at Lowe’s

Burglary at Menards

Criminal damage to property

Topeka Police Department officers went around 1:38 a.m. to Lowe’s at 1621 SW Arvonia Pl. on a reported break-in. They heard a suspect had smashed through the hardware store’s south door, but the officers said the suspect was gone by the time they arrived and that he didn’t gain entry.

Shortly after, they went to Menards at 6401 SW 17th St. on another reported break-in. Police said they found Wright inside the store and took him into custody.

Wright was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the above charges without bond.