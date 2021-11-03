Armed Topeka burglar found hiding in McDonald’s bathroom, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been jailed Wednesday after an attempted burglary that resulted in shots fired, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Benjamin Hardesty (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Benjamin D. Hardesty, 42, faces charges including:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Aggravated intimidation of a witness

Two counts of burgarly

Criminal Damage to property

Theft, and theft of a firearm

Police went early in the morning to a reported attempted burglary at West Ridge Animal Hospital, located at 2147 SW Westport Dr. TPD said before the officers could get there, Hardesty had already left the scene.

Police said they later got a call from someone who spotted Hardesty acting suspiciously near AAA Self-Storage. The person started following Hardesty, and when the burglary suspect noticed them, TPD said he pulled out a gun and shot at them.

The shooting didn’t hit anyone, according to TPD. The person following Hardesty gave a suspect description to police, and two detectives later spotted Hardesty running into the McDonald’s on Wanamaker Road.

Police said they went into the McDonald’s, where they found Hardesty hiding into the bathoom and arrested him.