Topeka burglar steals TV, PS4 & more from Hoyt home, sheriff says

HOYT (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in jail Wednesday after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said he broke into a Hoyt home and stole electronics and an appliance.

Cory Jonathon Pruyser, 29, of Topeka, faces charges including:

  • Burglary
  • Theft
  • Criminal damage to property

Pruyser broke a window around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to get into a home at 110 W. 1st St. He stole a 65-inch flat-screen TV, a Playstation 4 and an electric sander, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol found him with the stolen electronics in Topeka near Southwest 8th Street and Fairlawn Road, and took him into custody.

