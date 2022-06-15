TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were taken into custody on Wednesday as part of a burglary investigation that began earlier this month.

Aaron M. Griffith, 25, and Halie N. Clinton, 27, both of Topeka, were arrested and placed in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on separate charges. Griffith was charged with conspiracy, identity theft, burglary to a vehicle, theft, criminal damage and criminal use of a financial charge. Clinton was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

Overnight on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in the area of the 6000 block of SW Pointe Drive, several vehicles were burglarized and one was stolen. Thousands of dollars worth of items were taken, including a 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV, cash, personal items and financial cards.

Local businesses turned in photos and videos from places where the stolen financial cards were used. Police reached out to the public on June 8 to ask for help in finding the two suspects. Through these methods, the pair were successfully identified and taken into custody.

Griffith was arrested by the Topeka Police Department in the 2400 block of SW Hillcrest Road on Tuesday, June 14. Clinton was arrested on the same day by the SCSO during a hit and run accident investigation.