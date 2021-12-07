Topeka burn sends noticeable plume of smoke over city

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A fire Tuesday morning at 18th and Madison caused some alarm after a plume of smoke went up from the area.

Topeka Fire Department Public Education Officer Alan Stahl made a live appearance on Facebook warning residents the cloud of smoke over the city was a permitted burn but acknowledged “there is a limit.”

“It can be pretty dangerous to burn in your yard,” Stahl said. “Make sure when you do your permitted burns they are within our parameters.”

Shawnee County dispatch confirmed to KSNT that the fire was a controlled burn that got too large and firefighters extinguished the flames.

The fire happened at a landscaping business.

Firefighters were called to the area shortly after 9 a.m.

A KSNT News reporter on the scene said a large group of people stopped to see what was happening.