Topeka bus fares stay suspended until Nov. 30

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You can ride the bus in Topeka for free until Nov. 30, 2020.

During a Topeka Metro board meeting on Oct. 19, members voted unanimously to waive fees through Nov. 30 for fixed routes and paratransit buses.

At the Topeka Metro October 19th board meeting, board members voted unanimously to waive fares through November 30 for both fixed route and paratransit buses. pic.twitter.com/aHwG80EOqO — City of Topeka (@cityoftopeka) October 21, 2020

The fixed route buses will continue to use the back of the bus for boarding unless there are mobility issues.

Masks for passengers will continue to be the rule.

“We waived bus fares since late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Topeka Metro General Manager Bob Nugent said. “Suspending fares has been widely put into place among public transits, however with stay-at-home orders lifting nationwide, many transits are returning to charging fares. Our team is working to improve our current procedures and looking to better safety equipment and measures so we can resume normal operations again.”