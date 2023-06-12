TOPEKA (KSNT) – City bus routes could look different soon, following comments officials hope to gather from the public at upcoming meetings.

The Topeka Metro announced in a press release that it is seeking public input regarding proposed service changes and reductions that will be effective as of Aug. 6, 2023. Three public meetings will be hosted by the Topeka Metro to gather thoughts and opinions from people on these possible changes. The public meetings will be followed by a special Board of Directors meeting that will also be open to the public.

Keri Renner, director of marketing & communications with the Topeka Metro, said the following changes are under consideration:

#3 East 6th Street route: proposal to eliminate the Croco Road and Rice Road trips on this route.

#12 Huntoon and #17 West 17th Street routes: proposal to eliminate half-hour service and make it hourly only.

#21 West 21st Street route: proposal to eliminate the inbound stop and have outbound only for the stops at the Veteran’s Administration.

“Topeka Metro has had a workforce shortage since the pandemic, and even to some extent before COVID-19,” Renner said. “We encourage passengers to attend any of the three public meetings to provide their input. Our board of directors will have all of the comments and concerns provided to them before the July 7th meeting at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library and make a decision regarding any changes to the service.

These meetings will have an open house format to give people a chance to come and go freely while also giving attendees an opportunity to get information from Topeka Metro staff, according to the Topeka Metro’s press release. Comments will be gathered until the Decision Meeting on July 7, in person at the Quincy Street Station located at 820 SE Quincy St., by phone at 785-783-7000, by fax at 785-354-8476, though the Topeka Metro’s website and regular mail.

Below you will find the dates and locations for the upcoming Topeka Metro meetings:

Public Meeting #1 Friday, June 23, 10 a.m. to noon. Quincy Street Station Lobby, 820 SE Quincy St.

Public Meeting #2 Tuesday, June 27, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Quincy Street Station Lobby, 820 SE Quincy St.

Public Meeting #3 Wednesday, June 28 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Quincy Street Station Lobby, 820 SE Quincy St.

Decision Meeting Friday, July 7, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave., Marvin Auditorium 101A



You can make requests for ADA accommodation by calling Topeka Metro customer service at 785-783-7000. These requests must be made at least 24 hours in advance.