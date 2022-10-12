TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is helping bring dog grooming services right to your door.

Groom Vroom is a bus turned grooming lab. It’s helping dog groomers in Northeast Kansas go mobile.

The mobile lab allows groomers to set up shop in front of your house or business. People are able to rent the bus for three months at a time. It features a full-size tub for dogs of all sizes.

“It’s got everything you need in there to groom a dog,” Owner Mea Austin said. “All you need to bring is your little bag with your favorite scissors, and clippers and so forth.”

The bus is currently available for rent. Click here for more information on Groom Vroom.