Topeka business celebrates 1 year in the capital city

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Topeka Vendors Market celebrated their one-year anniversary Friday with ribbon-cutting alongside members and organizations of the community.

People from the Greater Topeka Partnership spoke, as well as the owners and members of the community. Their gratitude for the community and excitement for what the shop has in store was evident in the words spoken.

Just a year ago, the Topeka Vendors Market had only 25 vendors. Now, a year later, they have 100. When KSNT asked Todd Konkel, the co-owner of Topeka Vendors Market alongside his wife, why they chose Topeka for the place to open their shop, his response was easy.

“We just like the community; we saw the opportunity and came across the buildings with a lot of history and just a lot of potential,” Konkel said.

People kept coming through the doors as the ribbon-cutting finished to explore all the different goods the market has on display.

“The vendors and the community at large have been great,” Konkel said.

If you missed out on the event this time around, there’s no need to panic! The Topeka Vendors Market is having their own Oktoberfest featuring German food, live music, face-painting and many other activities for the community. For more details, visit their Facebook page here.