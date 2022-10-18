TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open.

Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made in Kansas Award” which was a truck that drives on wheels and a belt while carrying large utility objects.

“We made it to the final four and then just this last week we were announced as the winner of the coolest thing made in Kansas,” Owner and CEO Neal Spencer said. “So, it’s a great opportunity for us to show our company and celebrate with our employees, they’re really the ones that make everything happen.”

Ernest Spencer has grown over the years, now with locations in Topeka and Meridan. Neal Spencer is a fourth generation owner and said that he hopes to continue growing the business with his family in the future.