TOPEKA (KSNT)- Jones Advisory Group, a local advisory firm that provides expert advice and guidance to individuals and businesses, is celebrating its 15th anniversary in the Capital City.

Since its establishment in 2008, Jones Advisory Group has grown to become one of the larger advisory businesses in the area. They partnered with the Greater Topeka Partnership to mark this significant milestone.

“Well, the good thing about the Topeka community is that they are good about celebrating, and today we are celebrating 15 years of business,” said Megan Jones, Founder and President of Jones Advisory Group. “In 2008, we started this wonderful firm, and we are excited to have 15 years in our community and a way to give back.”

Jones also made the announcement that they will be breaking ground near the end of this summer on a new building off of I-70, near Security Benefit. They plan to start moving into the new facility in the fall of 2024.