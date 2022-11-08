TOPEKA (KSNT)- Lewis Toyota gave a check of $15,000 to the Race Against Breast Cancer on Tuesday.

Throughout the month of October, Lewis Toyota matched $100 to every vehicle sold. The money will be used to help 75 women get free mammograms.

“They don’t have to make a choice between getting their annual mammogram or paying their rent or going out and getting groceries,” said Dawn Robertson, the Race Against Breast Cancer Administrator.

“We thought that this would be a good way to educate people that, ‘hey go out there and get checked’,” said Brad Lewis, owner of Lewis Toyota. “And if you cannot afford one, hopefully this $15,000 will go and help.”

Lewis Toyota and the Race Against Breast Cancer are already planning more fundraisers for the future.