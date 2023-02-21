TOPEKA (KSNT)- Danielle Norwood, a member of Junior Achievement, came on the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak with Katie and Dane about the upcoming Topeka Business Hall of Fame.

Here, young business men and women are honored for their work. It is also meant to encourage those younger folks to continue on with their work and follow in their footsteps.

This year, the four laureates’ being honored are Garry Cushinberry, Vince Frye, Marvin Spees and Matt Strathman.

The Hall of Fame will be held on Thursday, Mar. 10 at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. It will start off at 5:30 p.m. at the Maner Conference Center in the Sunflower Ballroom.