TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka vehicle wraps and graphics shop is cleaning up quite a mess after thieves broke in Monday morning.

A Topeka Police Spokeswoman says officers responded to Killer Custom Wraps in North Topeka after the owners reported the break-in. Working for you, we reached out to the business owner.

He says the thieves broke through a window around 3:00 a.m. and in a 30 to 45 minute time frame, they stole three years worth of design and print files, computers, TV’s and more.

The owner thinks the total loss is around $10,000. He says any help is appreciated for police to find those responsible.

“We thank anybody, social media for sharing it, for getting the word out there, anybody that helps try to find this vehicle or try to find these guys.” Killer Custom Wraps Owner, Alex Boyden said. “We know it’s not a lot to work off of, but if anybody can help find it, help us get some of our stuff back I would greatly appreciate it.”

Boyden says they hope to open again within the next two days. Police say there was a similar burglary reported around the same time by an automotive business in Central Topeka. The two break-ins are not believed to be connected. This is an ongoing investigation.