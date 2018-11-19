Topeka business owner sentenced for tax fraud, apologizes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A man who owned businesses in Topeka, Olathe and Kansas City, Kan., was sentenced today to 12 months and a day for falsifying a tax return, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said. In addition, he was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.
Fernando Tapia, 47, Eudora, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement on a tax return. Tapia owned meat markets in Topeka, Olathe and at two locations in Kansas City, Kan., as well as two more in Missouri.
Tapia told KSNT News that he is sorry for what he did, but said his family will keep the market called Carniceria Camecuaro open for buisness.
In a tax return for 2010, Tapia reported receiving $1,991 in income from a category of income that included partnership income. In fact, he received approximately $120,000 in income from that category.
McAllister commended the Internal Revenue Service and Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon Patton for their work on the case.
