Topeka business owners thank law enforcement for keeping community safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Business owners in downtown Topeka presented the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and Kansas Highway Patrol with a banner of appreciation.

Edie Smith, the owner of a business downtown, said the banner is to thank them for how they handled the protests that happened in downtown Topeka over a week ago, but also for the work they do in protecting the community year round.

“We’re just very proud of them and wanted to show that appreciation so they had something positive to focus on from the community than having to hear just the negativity all the time,” Smith said.

Chief Bill Cochran with the Topeka Police Department said the scrutiny has been hard for Topeka Police Officers, but he’s grateful for the show of support from businesses downtown.

Not just right now, but all year long.

“It means a lot just to have some of that support and recognition. but it’s something that’s been there for many years,” Cochran said. “It’s not something that just has happened over the last couple of weeks or whatever. This has been a long standing partnership that we’ve had.”

The banner will go around to the different law enforcement agencies in town so staff can read those messages of thanks from the community.