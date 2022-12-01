TOPEKA (KSNT) – People looking to experience some Christmas cheer only have a few more days to check out the SLI Festival of Trees.

Shannon Warta, director of marketing & special events, and David Heit, Founding Principal at Civium Architects, stopped by 27 News Thursday to tell us about it.

Civium Architects is the presenting sponsor this year of Festival Trees. Heit explained to us why they chose to be the sponsor and why it’s important to support organizations in the community.

Festival of Trees is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 3 at Fairlawn Plaza. Admission is free.

Along the trees and wreaths, people can view and bid on items in the silent auction and buy treats at the Sweet Shoppe. For more information, click here.